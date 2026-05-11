[기고] 韓 망사용료, 모두에게 이로운 이유

로슬린 레이튼(Roslyn Layton) 스트란드 컨설트 수석 부사장

한국의 망 사용료 논쟁은 '열린 인터넷'의 가치를 훼손하는 정책이라는 비판을 받아왔다. 하지만 지난 20년간의 데이터를 면밀히 살펴보면 이 논쟁이 낡은 이념의 프레임이 아닌 현대 디지털 시장의 작동 원리에 대한 현실적 고찰에 가깝다는 것을 알 수 있다. 지금의 논란은 막대한 트래픽을 유발하는 글로벌 콘텐츠 기업(CP)과 국가의 인프라 주권 및 발전이라는 우선순위가 충돌하는 과정이며 모든 증거는 '수익을 창출하는 주체가 비용도 분담해야 한다'는 지극히 상식적인 원칙을 가리킨다.

인터넷의 본질은 일방적인 공공 서비스가 아닌 양측의 기여로 가치가 완성되는 '양면 시장(Two-Sided Market)'이다. 이는 신문사가 구독자와 광고주 양측에 비용을 청구하며 운영을 지속하는 것과 같은 경제학적 원리다. 인터넷 서비스 제공 사업자(ISP)는 일반 이용자에게 인터넷 접속 서비스를 제공하며, CP가 그 망을 통해 자신의 콘텐츠를 이용자에게 전달할 수 있도록 전송해주고, 그 대가를 양측으로부터 받는다. 네트워크의 가치는 이처럼 양측 모두가 각자의 역할을 수행할 때 비로소 완성된다.

최근 몇 년 사이 이 균형은 급격히 무너졌다. 넷플릭스, 구글과 같은 소수의 글로벌 CP가 전 세계 인터넷 트래픽의 대부분을 점유하게 된 것이다. 특히 초고화질 동영상 스트리밍과 같은 서비스는 네트워크에 막대한 부하를 주며 천문학적인 비용을 유발한다. 양면 시장 원칙에 따르면 막대한 트래픽을 유발하며 가장 큰 수익을 얻는 CP가 망 사용료를 분담하는 것은 당연하다.

하지만 현실에서는 시장 지배력을 남용한 '무임승차' 문제가 발생하고 있다. 대부분의 CP는 이 원칙에 따라 비용을 지불하고 있지만, 소수의 글로벌 빅테크는 이를 회피하고 있다. 심지어 망 사용료를 지불하지 않는 것이 글로벌 관행이라고 주장한다. 이들이 유발한 비용 부담은 서비스를 이용하지 않는 소비자와 일반 CP들에게 전가되는 불공정한 상황으로 이어진다. 이는 장기적으로 인프라 투자를 위축시키고 디지털 생태계의 건전한 발전을 저해하는 심각한 시장 왜곡을 초래한다.

이러한 상황에서 한국의 사례는 세계적으로 매우 중요한 길을 제시한다. 한국은 2000년대 중반부터 ISP와 CP 모두가 네트워크 인프라를 유지하는 데 공동 책임이 있다는 사회적 합의를 바탕으로, 합리적인 비용 분담 모델을 구축해왔다. 중요한 것은 정부가 가격을 강제하는 것이 아니라, 트래픽이라는 객관적인 데이터를 근거로 민간 사업자들이 자율적으로 협상할 수 있는 투명한 환경을 조성했다는 점이다.

결과는 성공적이다. 한국의 초고속 인터넷 인프라는 세계 최고 수준의 품질과 경쟁력을 유지했으며 동시에 K-콘텐츠 산업은 전례 없는 부흥기를 맞아 글로벌 시장을 선도하고 있다. 망 사용료가 혁신을 저해하거나 콘텐츠 산업을 위축시킨다는 주장은 한국의 경험적 데이터 앞에서 설득력을 잃는다.

결국 이 논쟁의 핵심은 '열린 인터넷'이라는 이념이 아니라 '지속 가능한 인터넷'을 어떻게 만들 것인가에 대한 실용적 방법론이다. 한국의 경험은 가장 많은 혜택을 보는 주체가 그 시스템을 유지하는 데 기여하는 '공동 책임'의 원칙이 가장 합리적이고 효과적인 길임을 명확히 보여준다.

로슬린 레이튼(Roslyn Layton)

로슬린 레이튼(Roslyn Layton) 스트란드 컨설트 수석 부사장은 통신 경제학자다. 그의 논문 '한국에서의 20년간 망 사용료: 초고속인터넷 및 콘텐츠 산업에 미친 영향'(Twenty Years of Network Usage Fees in South Korea: Impacts to Broadband and Content Industries)에서 이 주장을 뒷받침하는 더 자세한 내용을 확인할 수 있다. 아래는 로슬린 레이튼 수석 부사장이 보내온 기고 원문과 번역문이다.

<원문>

#1Korea's Network Usage Help Consumers and Content Providers—Here's the Evidence

#2 The Case for Network Usage Fees: Korea's Two-Sided Market Model

South Korea's long-running debate over broadband network usage fees has been framed by critics as a threat to the open internet. Yet the evidence from nearly two decades of policy tells a different story—one grounded less in ideology and more in how modern digital markets actually function. The recent brouhaha in Korea reflects a familiar clash between global content giants and national infrastructure priorities, but the data strongly supports the case for cost recovery through network usage fees.

At its core, the internet is not a one-sided public utility but a two-sided market. This is not a controversial claim in economics; it is the same logic that underpins industries from media to payments. Newspapers, for example, charge both subscribers and advertisers, balancing two revenue streams to sustain operations and growth. Broadband networks operate similarly. Internet service providers (ISPs) charge households for access while also enabling content providers (CPs)—streaming platforms, social media, and cloud services—to reach those users. The value of the network depends on both sides contributing.

What has changed in recent years is the scale and concentration of internet traffic. A small number of global content providers now account for most of the world's internet data flows. High-bandwidth services such as video streaming impose significant and growing costs on network infrastructure. These costs are not hypothetical; they require continuous investment in capacity, maintenance, and upgrades. In many cases, the marginal cost of handling traffic growth exceeds the cost of connecting new users.

According to the two-sided market principle, CPs should pay ISPs for network usage. While most CPs are paying, the severity of the problem lies with Big Tech companies like Google and Netflix, which exploit market dominance to avoid payment. This is significant because a handful of firms generate the vast majority of all internet traffic. Consumers end up subsidizing the network demands of large content providers, even if they do not use those services. ISPs lack bargaining power to negotiate compensation from global giant technology firms. The result is a classic free-rider problem, with long-term implications for investment and digital inclusion.

South Korea offers a rare real-world test of a textbook two-sided market approach which is based on rational, measurable factors such as traffic. Since the mid-2000s, the country has recognized that both ISPs and content providers share responsibility for sustaining network infrastructure. Through privately negotiated agreements, content providers pay network usage fees based on measurable traffic and capacity demands. Importantly, the government does not set prices; it simply encourages the engagement in which cost-sharing can occur. The Korean government provides transparency on internet traffic, market share, and the number of users, essential information to facilitate engagement.

Unfortunately, the global giants have resisted negotiating, and hence it has been necessary to seek judicial mediation and subsequent legislation to get them to the table, itself an example of their abuse of market power. The notion that the largest users should pay to access infrastructure is commonplace among infrastructure industries, and it underpins Big Tech's own pledge to "pay its way" for electricity power the American hyperscale data centers, which generate increasing amounts of AI enabled services and advertising, itself driving for internet traffic.

In any event, the South Korea's broadband success is difficult to dismiss. It remains one of the world's most advanced broadband markets, with high speeds, widespread adoption, and continuous investment. At the same time, its content industry has flourished, becoming a global cultural and economic force. Far from stifling innovation, the policy ensure that infrastructure keeps pace with demand. Korea is consistently rated at the top, if not first, for key broadband and technological measures.

Critics argue that such fees could raise consumer prices or deter content investment. But the empirical record does not support these claims. Korea's content market has grown substantially during the period in which usage fees have been in place, and major global platforms continue to operate profitably in the country. Network dynamism is observed with ISPs being innovators in content, devices, wireless technology, and AI. Indeed, few nations beyond Korea have produced internet innovation which competes directly with the US and China. If anything, the stability and quality of Korea's networks have enhanced the user experience, benefiting both consumers and content providers. Korea's existing and long-standing telecom regulation ensures competition in the broadband market, and its consumer prices conform to global benchmarks of quality and affordability.

The current controversy, then, is less about evidence than about incentives. Large content firms have little interest in expanding a model that requires them to share infrastructure costs, particularly when they can leverage global scale to resist such arrangements elsewhere. Policymakers, however, must weigh broader societal goals: affordable access, robust investment, technology leadership, and a rational distribution of costs across the digital ecosystem.

Network usage fees are not a panacea, nor are they without complexity. But the Korean experience demonstrates that they can function as a reasonable and effective tool within a broader broadband policy framework. They align incentives, reduce distortions, and help ensure that those who generate the most traffic contribute to the systems that sustain it.

As other countries grapple with funding next-generation networks and closing persistent connectivity gaps, the lesson from Korea is clear. The question is not whether the internet should remain open, but how to sustain it. On that front, the data points decisively toward shared responsibility—and toward network usage fees as part of the solution.

Roslyn Layton is a broadband economist based in Denmark. Her co-authored, peer-reviewed paper Twenty Years of Network Usage Fees in South Korea: Impacts to Broadband and Content Industries documents of these claims.

<원문 번역>

#1. 한국의 망 사용료, 소비자와 콘텐츠 제공업체 모두에게 이익이 되는 이유

#2. 망 사용료 부과의 정당성: 한국의 양면 시장(Two-Sided Market) 모델

오랫동안 이어진 한국의 초고속 인터넷 망 사용료 논쟁은 비판자들로부터 '열린 인터넷'을 위협하는 정책이라는 비판을 받아왔다. 하지만 지난 20년간의 정책이 보여준 증거는 이와는 다른 이야기를 들려준다. 이 논쟁은 현대 디지털 시장이 실제로 어떻게 작동하는지에 대한 실용적인 고찰이다. 최근 한국에서 발생한 논란은 거대 글로벌 콘텐츠 기업(CP)과 자국의 인프라 우선순위가 충돌하는 익숙한 양상을 보이지만, 관련 데이터는 망 사용료를 통해 비용을 회수하는 것이 정당함을 명백히 보여준다.

인터넷의 본질은 일방적인 공공 서비스가 아닌 '양면 시장'이다. 이는 경제학적으로도 논란의 여지가 없는 개념이다. 미디어나 결제 산업 등 다양한 분야의 기반이 되는 논리와 같다. 예를 들어 신문사는 구독자와 광고주 양측 모두에게 비용을 청구하며 두 수익원의 균형을 통해 운영과 성장을 지속한다. 광대역 통신망 역시 비슷하게 작동한다. 인터넷 서비스 제공 사업자(ISP)는 각 가정에 접속 서비스를 제공하며 요금을 청구하는 동시에 스트리밍 플랫폼, 소셜 미디어, 클라우드 서비스 같은 콘텐츠 제공업체(CP)가 해당 이용자들에게 도달할 수 있도록 연결한다. 결국 네트워크의 가치는 양측 모두의 기여에 달려있다.

최근 몇 년 사이 인터넷 트래픽의 규모와 집중도는 크게 변화했다. 이제 소수의 글로벌 콘텐츠 제공업체가 전 세계 인터넷 데이터 흐름의 대부분을 차지했다. 특히 동영상 스트리밍과 같은 고대역폭 서비스는 네트워크 인프라에 막대하고 지속적인 비용 부담을 안겨준다. 이는 단순히 이론적인 비용이 아니라, 망 용량 증설, 유지보수, 업그레이드를 위한 끊임없는 투자를 요구하는 실제 비용이다. 많은 경우 트래픽 증가를 처리하는 데 드는 한계 비용이 신규 가입자 유치 비용을 초과하기도 한다.

양면 시장 원칙에 따르면 콘텐츠 제공업체(CP)는 망 사용에 대해 인터넷 서비스 제공 사업자(ISP)에게 비용을 지불해야 한다. 대부분의 CP는 비용을 지불하고 있지만, 문제의 심각성은 시장 지배력을 남용해 비용 지불을 회피하는 구글이나 넷플릭스와 같은 거대 기술 기업(빅테크)에 있다. 소수의 기업이 인터넷 트래픽의 대부분을 유발한다는 점에서 이는 매우 중요한 문제다. 결과적으로 소비자들은 자신이 해당 서비스를 사용하지 않더라도 거대 콘텐츠 제공업체들이 유발하는 네트워크 수요를 보조해 주는 셈이 된다. ISP는 거대 글로벌 기술 기업들과 보상에 대한 협상을 할 만한 협상력을 갖추기 어렵다. 이는 결국 장기적으로 투자와 디지털 포용성에 영향을 미치는 전형적인 '무임승차' 문제를 낳는다.

한국은 트래픽과 같은 합리적이고 측정 가능한 요소를 기반으로 한 교과서적인 양면 시장 접근법을 실제로 시험해 볼 수 있는 드문 사례를 제공한다. 2000년대 중반부터 한국은 ISP와 CP 모두가 네트워크 인프라를 유지하는 데 공동 책임이 있음을 인지해왔다. 민간 협상을 통해 CP들은 측정 가능한 트래픽과 용량 수요에 근거해 망 사용료를 지불한다. 중요한 점은 정부가 가격을 정하는 것이 아니라 비용 분담이 이루어질 수 있는 협상 환경을 장려할 뿐이라는 것이다. 한국 정부는 인터넷 트래픽, 시장 점유율, 이용자 수에 대한 투명한 정보를 제공함으로써 이러한 협상을 촉진하는 데 필수적인 역할을 한다.

안타깝게도, 글로벌 거대 기업들은 협상을 거부해왔고, 그들을 협상 테이블로 끌어내기 위해 사법적 중재와 입법 절차를 밟을 수밖에 없었다. 이 자체가 그들의 시장 지배력 남용 사례라 할 수 있다. 가장 큰 사용자가 인프라 접속 비용을 내야 한다는 개념은 여러 인프라 산업에서 보편적이다. 이는 빅테크 스스로가 미국의 초대형 데이터 센터 운영에 필요한 전력 비용을 "자신들의 몫을 지불하겠다"고 공언한 것과 같은 맥락이다. 이러한 데이터 센터는 점점 더 많은 AI 기반 서비스와 광고를 생성하며 인터넷 트래픽을 더욱 유발한다.

어떤 경우에도 한국의 초고속 인터넷 성공을 폄하하기는 어렵다. 한국은 빠른 속도, 넓은 보급률, 지속적인 투자를 바탕으로 세계에서 가장 발전된 광대역 시장 중 하나로 남아있다. 동시에 한국의 콘텐츠 산업은 세계적인 문화 및 경제 강국으로 성장하며 번창했다. 망 사용료 정책은 혁신을 저해하기는커녕, 인프라가 수요를 따라잡을 수 있도록 보장했다. 한국은 주요 광대역 및 기술 지표에서 항상 최상위권, 때로는 1위를 차지한다.

비평가들은 이러한 요금이 소비자 가격을 인상하거나 콘텐츠 투자를 저해할 수 있다고 주장한다. 그러나 실제 경험적 데이터는 이러한 주장을 뒷받침하지 않는다. 한국의 콘텐츠 시장은 망 사용료가 도입된 기간 동안에도 꾸준히 성장했으며, 주요 글로벌 플랫폼들은 여전히 한국 시장에서 수익성 있게 운영되고 있다. ISP들 또한 콘텐츠, 단말기, 무선 기술, AI 분야에서 혁신을 주도하며 시장의 역동성을 보여준다.

실제로 한국 외에 미국 및 중국과 직접적으로 경쟁할 수 있는 인터넷 혁신을 이룬 국가는 거의 없다. 오히려 한국 네트워크의 안정성과 품질은 사용자 경험을 향상시켜 소비자와 콘텐츠 제공업체 모두에게 이익이 되었다. 한국의 기존 통신 규제는 광대역 시장의 경쟁을 보장하며, 소비자 가격 또한 품질과 경제성 측면에서 세계적인 기준에 부합한다.

결국 현재의 논쟁은 증거의 문제라기보다는 동기의 문제다. 거대 콘텐츠 기업들은 인프라 비용을 분담해야 하는 모델이 확산되는 것에 거의 관심이 없다. 특히 다른 지역에서는 자신들의 글로벌 규모를 활용해 이러한 합의를 거부할 수 있기 때문이다. 그러나 정책 입안자들은 저렴한 접속료, 활발한 투자, 기술 리더십, 그리고 디지털 생태계 전반에 걸친 합리적인 비용 분배와 같은 더 넓은 사회적 목표를 고려해야 한다.

망 사용료가 만병통치약이거나 전혀 복잡하지 않은 것은 아니다. 하지만 한국의 경험은 망 사용료가 광범위한 광대역 정책 프레임워크 내에서 합리적이고 효과적인 도구로 기능할 수 있음을 보여준다. 이는 양측의 동기를 일치시키고, 시장 왜곡을 줄이며, 가장 많은 트래픽을 유발하는 주체가 그 시스템을 유지하는 데 기여하도록 돕는다.

다른 나라들이 차세대 네트워크 자금 조달과 지속적인 연결성 격차 해소 문제로 고심하는 가운데, 한국의 교훈은 명확하다. 문제는 인터넷이 계속 열려 있어야 하는지가 아니라, 어떻게 그 상태를 지속 가능하게 만드느냐이다. 이 점에 있어서, 데이터는 '공동 책임'이라는 방향을 명확히 가리키고 있으며, 망 사용료는 그 해결책의 일부이다.